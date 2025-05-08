Car Lands On Side In Poughkeepsie Crash (Developing)

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Thursday, when a vehicle rolled over and landed next to a truck in the area of 37 Academy St. in Poughkeepsie, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department.

A photo of the crash scene released by the fire department showed the damaged vehicle, which left glass shards on the roadway.

Information about the cause of the crash and the extent of injuries was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

