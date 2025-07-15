911 Service Outage Reported In Dutchess County (Developing)

According to a 3:30 p.m. alert on July 15 from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police, the county’s 911 system is currently down. The cause of the outage has not yet been made public.

In the event of a police, fire, or medical emergency, residents are being asked to call the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office directly at 845-486-3800.

Additionally, the New York State Police Troop K released alternative contact options for those in need of emergency services. Residents can text 911 if you are able, or call the following numbers:

845-486-6545;

845-486-6546;

845-486-6547;

845-486-6548.

Authorities are broadcasting the alert across emergency communication systems and say they will continue to provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

