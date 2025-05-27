Overcast 63°

Jasiah Logan, 13, Reported Missing In Hempstead

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from Long Island.

Jasiah Logan.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Jasiah Logan, 13, was last seen in Hempstead at around noon on Saturday, May 24, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported him missing on Tuesday, May 27.

Logan is 5-feet tall and 102 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Nike Tec hoodie, and is known to frequent the Freeport area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-7347.

