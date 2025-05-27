Jasiah Logan, 13, was last seen in Hempstead at around noon on Saturday, May 24, according to Nassau County Police. Relatives reported him missing on Tuesday, May 27.

Logan is 5-feet tall and 102 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Nike Tec hoodie, and is known to frequent the Freeport area, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-7347.

