Tractor Trailer Fire Completely Shuts Route 78 (Developing)

Traffic was at a standstill along Route 78 in Hillside on Tuesday morning, Jan. 14 due to a tractor trailer fire.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
It happened in the eastbound lanes at Exit 54 around 11:15 p.m.

Photos show vehicles lined up as firefighters respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

