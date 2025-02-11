Police Warn To Avoid Intersection In White Plains (Developing)

The incident happened in the area of the intersection of South Lexington Avenue and Martine Avenue near the White Plains Court building on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at around 11 a.m. The White Plains Public Safety Department is now advising people to avoid the area.

There are unconfirmed reports of a transformer explosion in the area. Public Safety officials declined to provide more information as of 11:30 a.m.

Daily Voice has reached out to White Plains Police for more information. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.