Overdose Outbreak Shuts Down Major Baltimore Intersection: Police (Updated)

Units from Baltimore Police and Baltimore Fire were called to the area of Pennsylvania and North Avenues around 11:30 a.m., police said.

Photos from the scene show firefighters and police officers gathered at the intersection, with emergency vehicles blocking off the crosswalk in front of a busy shopping plaza and bus stop.

“Multiple streets are blocked,” BPD said. “Please avoid the area.”

Details about what caused the overdoses or the number of patients involved have not yet been released.

Police said more information will be shared as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

