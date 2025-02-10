Troopers from Troop F – Westbrook were conducting routine traffic enforcement around 3:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, when they spotted a white Acura TL with a Connecticut registration on Route 9 southbound in Deep River. A check of the plate revealed that it was not registered to any motor vehicle, police said.

When the trooper got behind the Acura, the driver, later identified as Meghan Lewonczyk, 37, of Manchester, abruptly made a U-turn across the median and sped off northbound, authorities said.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but Lewonczyk refused to stop and drove recklessly to evade capture, prompting the trooper to deactivate their emergency lights and siren due to public safety concerns, police said.

A short time later, officers found the Acura disabled in the left lane of Route 9 after crashing into another vehicle from behind. No injuries were reported.

Lewonczyk admitted to driving the Acura and told troopers she fled because she had no license, insurance, or registration, according to police. A DMV check confirmed her license was suspended.

She was arrested and charged with:

Operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Improper use of registration

Operating under suspension

Reckless driving

Disobeying the signal of an officer

Operating a motor vehicle while using a handheld device

Failure to insure a private motor vehicle

Lewonczyk was released on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Middletown Superior Court on Feb. 21, 2025.

