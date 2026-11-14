The Hershey Company announced the return of its limited-edition Reese's Pie in a news release on Thursday, Nov. 12. The eastern Pennsylvania candy giant is offering the oversized treat again after it quickly sold out during its original launch in 2021.

The Reese's Pie contains more than three pounds of milk chocolate and peanut butter. The dessert looks like a traditional Thanksgiving pie but is actually a supersized Reese's Peanut Butter Cup that measures nine inches across.

The pie will go on sale for $49.99 at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16, through Hershey's online store. Customers can buy up to two pies per order, with limited quantities available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Shoppers can also join an online waitlist to receive a reminder before sales begin.

"Thanksgiving is a celebration of tradition, but even the most beloved traditions leave room for reinvention," said Samantha Siegal, Hershey's senior director of marketing. "The overwhelming response to our original Reese's Pie proved that a fresh take on a holiday classic can create something truly special. Its return reflects what Reese's does best: bringing chocolate and peanut butter together in unexpected ways and giving fans a new tradition worth celebrating."

Unlike some traditional pies, the Reese's Pie doesn't need to be refrigerated. Hershey recommends keeping it in a cool, dry place at room temperature and allowing it to warm up before serving if it has been refrigerated.

The Reese's Pie is returning as Hershey rolls out its 2026 holiday lineup, featuring new candies and popcorn inspired by popular Christmas movies like "Elf" and "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." The collection also includes returning favorites like Reese's Peanut Butter Trees, Kit Kat Peppermint Stick bars, and Hershey's Kisses Snickerdoodle Cookie candies.

Social media food-tracking accounts have also spotted Reese's Pies at wholesale retailers like BJ's, Costco, and Sam's Club.

Click here to follow Daily Voice and receive free news updates.