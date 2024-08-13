Wrong-Way DUI Driver Had No License Before Head-On Crash On Stafford Highway, Sheriff Says

Manrique Henriquez Rodriguez, 32, was apprehended for a DUI-related crash on Sunday night after witnesses advised the sheriff's office about a wrong-way driver involved in a head-on crash on Kings Highway.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 11, deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office were called to a stretch of the highway near Little Street, where a caller said a driver was heading west in the eastbound lanes, leading to the collision.

The driver - later identified as Rodriguez - continued to flee from the scene, still traveling on the wrong side of the road.

According to the sheriff's office, investigators canvassed the area, and found the suspect vehicle parked with Rodriguez inside the parking lot of McDonald's on Ferry Road in Fredericksburg - the same McDonald's another suspect was arrested at on the same day.

While speaking with Rodriguez, deputies said he "had extremely bloodshot eyes and an extremely strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath," and it was later determined he was wanted in Alexandria for failure to appear from a previous offense.

During the subsequent investigation, deputies found multiple empty Modelo beer cans in the vehicle, despite Rodriguez's claim that he only consumed "one beer."

It was also determined that this was not the first time he was busted driving without a license.

Rodriguez was charged with driving under the influence, hit and run, reckless driving, two counts of refusal, driving without a license, driving without insurance, driving on the wrong side of the road, and having an expired registration.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond as of Tuesday afternoon.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.