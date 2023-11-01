Wrong-Way Drunken Driver From NY Nearly Hit Stafford Sheriff's Deputy Before Chase: Authorities

Bryan Galdames Cruz, of Brooklyn, NY, was heading north in the southbound lanes of Richmond Highway when Deputy S.C. Martin, on his motorcycle, noticed the vehicle headed directly at him around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

Cruz was traveling on the wrong side of the road in order to pass vehicles, Decatur said.

After witnessing the blatant disregard for traffic safety, Martin would make a U-turn in an effort to conduct a traffic stop. Cruz's vehicle, at this point in the left turn lane at the intersection of Hospital Center Boulevard, would instead turn right, cut across lanes of traffic, and speed up.

This resulted in a pursuit.

The pursuit would not last long, though, as deputies were able to stop the vehicle on Old Potomac Church Road. Cruz was taken into custody without further incident and admitted to passing vehicles using the wrong side of the road due to the other vehicles “going too slow”. While driving like that might be accepted in New York, this was Stafford County.

Cruz was charged with felony eluding and reckless driving. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

