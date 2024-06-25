Stafford resident Ikeyia Reed, 40, is behind held behind bars following an incident that played out in an area hotel involving she and an ex-romantic partner on Sunday morning.

Deputies were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. on June 23, to the Suburban Extended Stay on Richmond Highway, where there were multiple reports of gunshots ringing out, including one caller who advised he was the victim and Reed was his ex.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located both live and spent rounds on the ground, officials said. They would also locate the firearm used in the offense under a vehicle.

It is alleged that Reed and her ex got into a verbal argument, which quickly escalated when she pulled out a gun, began chasing him, and took random shots.

Reed then got into her vehicle, struck her victim, and fled the scene. No gunshot wounds were reported, but the man suffered minor injuries from the vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, a sergeant tracked down Reed's vehicle on Paris Lane, and it was determined that she was allegedly intoxicated. She also vandalized one of the benches at the magistrate's office.

Reed was charged with:

Reckless handling of a firearm;

Brandishing a firearm;

Assault;

Assault and battery;

Driving under the influence;

Driving while suspended;

Vandalism of jail property.

She is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

