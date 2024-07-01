Woman Attempted To Hide Bomb Threat Suspect, Lied To Deputies In Virginia: Stafford Sheriff

On Saturday night, deputies responded to a home on Ruffian Drive to execute a warrant on a 52-year-old man who was wanted for failing to appear in court after previously making bomb threats.

Deputies were tipped off that the suspect was living in the home, and were able to spot him sitting on the couch from a window on June 29, prompting them to knock on the door, where they were met by a woman who tried to pull a fast one.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman's attempt at subterfuge was fruitless, even after she shut the door, locked it, and turned off the lights to act as if no one was home.

That led to backup being called to the area to set up a perimeter in case the man attempted to flee, and after some negotiating, the woman got out of the home and was detained; however, she continued to stand by her story that the suspect was not inside, even as deputies were searching the residence.

During a search of the home, deputies located the wanted man attempting to hide in a basement, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

The man was served on the outstanding warrant for making threats to bond and additionally charged with obstruction of justice. He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,000 secured bond.

His accomplice who failed to secret him away was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice and was released following her initial court appearance.

