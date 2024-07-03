The Stafford County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert as they attempt to track down a wanted Woodbridge man who was able to recklessly avoid his arrest.

William Briggs, 36, is wanted for felony eluding, driving while revoked, improper display of a license plate, and driving an unregistered vehicle following an incident that played out over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, on Sunday afternoon, an officer on patrol at Wawa on Richmond Highway spotted an Acura with no front license plate head into the parking lot, leading to an attempted traffic stop.

Three passengers got out of the vehicle, while the driver - later identified as Briggs - remained inside.

The sergeant on patrol who initiated the stop approached the vehicle, at which point Briggs threw it in gear and began recklessly speeding away, passing vehicles using the turn only lane at speeds above 95 mph, officials said.

"Due to traffic conditions, officer safety, and the passengers being left behind, no officers pursued the vehicle."

The driver was identified as Briggs, who has a revoked driver's license and the license plate displayed on the Acura returned to a Subaru.

None of the passengers received any charges.

Anyone with information regarding Briggs or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the sheriff's office.

