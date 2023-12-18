Intoxicated Wawa Trespasser Returns Repeatedly In Stafford: Sheriff

Brett Simpson had been trespassed from the South Gateway Drive Wawa, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

But at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, he was back on the property.

Being that he was wearing a reflective jacket, deputies found Simpson rather quickly.

When asked if he in fact had been trespassed from the property, Simpson told deputies he "might have been" and that he was "sorry for returning," the sheriff's office said.

A sergeant told Simpson that the next time he was on the property he could be arrested before leaving the scene, hoping the situation was over with.

Less than two hours later, the sergeant returned to Wawa, as Simpson had returned.

During their second interaction, the sergeant noticed signs that Simpson was under the influence. During a search incident to arrest, deputies located several suspected drugs. That is when Simpson began to resist and be less than cooperative.

Simpson was charged with trespassing, two counts of possession of controlled substances, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction of justice, and public intoxication. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

