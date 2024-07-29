Stafford resident Bryan Robert, who was already wanted out of Caroline County for violating a protective order and making suspect phone calls, made things worse for himself attempting to evade being arrested, officials say.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that in the afternoon of Friday, July 26, deputies attempted to execute a search warrant on Clift Farm Road, and when they arrived, were able to spot Roberts through a window, staring right back at them; however, when advised that he was wanted, Robert said he needed to make a phone call and walked out of view, never to return to the window.

Deputies made additional attempts to contact Robert, but he continued to refuse to answer, pretending he wasn't home, despite being seen inside earlier. When he failed to surrender, deputies made way into his home, though Robert wasn't done yet.

Once inside, deputies found Robert hiding behind a locked basement door. He initially remained stubborn but eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Robert was served on the outstanding Caroline County warrants and hit with an obstruction of justice charge in Stafford County for the short-lived standoff. He was being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,000 secured bond as of Monday, July 29.

