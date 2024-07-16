Virginia Woman Wins Six $30K Prizes In One 'Pick 5' Drawing

Latoya Burke has a magical set of numbers that led to six $30,000 wins on a ticket sold at Tinee Giant on Jackson Avenue in Chesapeake.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 5-5-5-5-0.

Burke wagered 50/50, so matching all five numbers in exact order is good for a $30,000 prize, according to Lottery officials.

Pick 5 drawings are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m., though Burke only needed one of those on her fortuitous day. The top prize for a $1 play is $50,000, and the chances of matching all five numbers in exact order are 1 in 100,000.

