Virginia Lacrosse Player Jake Sinclair Dies, 17

Jacob "Jake" Sinclair died on Jan. 16, 2024, at his home in Fredericksburg, according to his obituary on the Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service website.

 Photo Credit: GoFundMe photo
Jake's obituary says he was a lacrosse player at Brooke Point High School, and remembers him as a "kind soul with a caring heart," who "always made people laugh." He was 17 years old.

A GoFundMe for the Sinclair family had raised more than $7,700 as of Thursday, Jan. 25.

"In loving memory of Jake, a gentle soul whose warmth and laughter touched the lives of everyone around him. His memory lives on in our hearts," the campaign reads.

Jake is survived by his parents, Chris and Cindi (Bostick) Sinclair; siblings, Tyler and Autumn Sinclair; his paternal grandparents, Lisa Sinclair and Terry Looney; his maternal grandparents, Tricia and Charlie Whitmore; and Scott and Cheryl Bostick of Granite.

A cause of death has not been publicly announced.

Click here for Jake Sinclair's complete obituary with service details and here to donate to the Sinclair family.

