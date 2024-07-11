Partly Cloudy 89°

SHARE

Vehicle Fire Shuts Down Lanes, Backs Up Traffic For Six Miles On I-66: VDOT

A vehicle fire on I-66 in Virginia shut down the westbound lanes of the interstate, leading to traffic being backed up for miles.

The scene of the car fire on I-66.

The scene of the car fire on I-66.

 Photo Credit: Twitter via VDOT Culpeper
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

First responders were called to the Warren-Fauquier County line at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, where there was a reported fire that left all lanes closed.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the backups as of 4:53 p.m. on July 11 were at approximately six miles.

No details about what caused the fire have been released.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE