Vehicle Fire Shuts Down Lanes, Backs Up Traffic For Six Miles On I-66: VDOT

First responders were called to the Warren-Fauquier County line at around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, where there was a reported fire that left all lanes closed.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the backups as of 4:53 p.m. on July 11 were at approximately six miles.

No details about what caused the fire have been released.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.