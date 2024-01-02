UVA Track Star Smokes BF's Buddy Who Thought He Could Outrun Her In TikTok With 10.4M Views

More than 10.4 million people have seen the TikTok clip posted by University of Virginia track star Alahna Sabbakhan that shows her embarrassing her boyfriend's friend, who mistakenly thought he could keep up with the DC native on the track.

"He refused to believe that a woman could beat him in a race," she said.

A product of St. John's College High School, Sabbakhan toyed with her victim - who brought his parents, family and friends along as an audience (oops) - letting him keep pace for the first 200 meters, at which point his lack of athleticism kicked in and she kicked up the afterburners to finish well ahead of her challenger, who came huffing and puffing in a few seconds later.

Sabbakhan mused that she only accepted the "challenge" because she had already been planning a workout.

"I only agreed because I was doing a 400 workout already," she said. "If you're crazy enough to challenge a 400/800 athlete to a 400 race, that's on you ... I'm not gonna correct you.

"His lack of fitness hit him hard after 200 meters, and I said OK let me just go now, finish hard. That's what you do as a track runner."

