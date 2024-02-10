Unlicensed PA Driver Leads Wild I-81 Pursuit, Crashes Multiple Times In VA: Police

Scott Parsons, 34, of Minnersville, PA, was spotted Saturday, Feb. 3, by a Winchester police officer who initiated a pursuit onto I-81 near the 312-mile-marker in Frederick County, VA, where state police took the lead, Sgt. Brent W. Coffey said.

The pursuit continued south on Interstate 81 when Parsons, in a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta, took exit 302, ran off the roadway, and collided with a barrier pole in a convenience store parking lot, police said.

The Volkswagen continued westbound into the Town of Middletown and then eastbound on Reliance Road into Warren County, eventually ending up on the 2800 block of Guard Hill Road, police said. There, the Volkswagen ran off the roadway into a yard and Parsons fled on foot.

He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. The Warren Sheriff's Office assisted with the apprehension.

Parsons was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was then transported to RSW Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.

An adult female passenger in the Volkswagen was detained and released without any charges being placed.

Virginia State Police have charged Parsons in Frederick County with one count of eluding law enforcement, one count of tampering with a vehicle, one count of reckless driving by speed, one count of reckless driving - failure to maintain proper control, one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident, speeding – 84 mph in a 65 mph zone, and one count of no valid driver's license.

In Warren County, state police have charged Parsons with one count of eluding law enforcement, one count of driving under the influence, one count of reckless driving by speed, one count of reckless driving - failure to maintain proper control, one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident, one count of no valid driver's license, along with several traffic infractions. Parsons was also wanted out of Shenandoah County on multiple felony warrants.

Parsons had been wanted out of Shenandoah County for assaulting a family member, vandalism, and kidnapping.

