Underage Porch Pirates Fail To Evade Sheriff's Deputies Amid 'Bit Of A Crime Spree' In Stafford

Three underage porch pirates will face justice - both by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, and their parents - after being caught red-handed stealing a package from an England Run residence and then retreating to an abandoned apartment where they were not welcome.

Responding deputies were called to an Elkton Drive residence at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, where they were advised that the wanted suspects were leaving in a vehicle - a vehicle that was heading straight toward an officer, who eyeballed the group as they passed each other.

When the deputy turned around to stop the group, the underage driver sped away in an attempt to avoid arrest, and while that pursuit was beginning, one of the passengers tucked and rolled out of the moving vehicle and fled on foot.

It was a short-lived chase.

The suspects were ultimately detained and they admitted to stealing the package, which was worth nearly $150, and to illegally entering the vacant apartment. One passenger was busted with a vape and marijuana, and the driver copped to attempting to elude police.

An apartment complex manager also said that there was damage to the apartment they broke into.

All three were hits with criminal complaints for unlawful entry, larceny, and destruction of property. The driver was charged with obstruction of justice for fleeing, the passenger was busted for underage possession of marijuana, and the minor who thought it smart to bail out of the vehicle and run was also accused of:

Obstruction of justice;

Underage possession of tobacco;

Underage possession of marijuana.

Officials say that Juvenile Intake was contacted, but they opted not to detain the minors, and they were instead released to their parents.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.