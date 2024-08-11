Two Tornadoes Touched Down In Virginia During Tropical Storm: National Weather Service

Storms rolled through the region late last week, wreaking havoc in parts of the DMV region, including several areas in Virginia.

The first confirmed tornado was an EF-1 in the Glendie area at around 7:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, bringing estimated peak winds at 90 mph that spanned more than seven miles.

It led to large trees being uprooted, snapped libs, and branches being broken.

A second EF-1 tornado was reported at 9:19 p.m. on Thursday night, lasting more than 10 minutes with winds approaching 100 mph and reaching a max width of 100 yards.

Hundreds of trees were damaged, trunks were damaged, and several large branches were snapped, according to officials.

A tornado was also reported in nearby West Virginia.

