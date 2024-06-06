Alyssa Venable was captured with help from the US Marshals Service on Thursday, June 6 around 5:45 p.m., following a pursuit that reached speeds of up to 100 mph on I-86 in Steuben County, NY, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office announced.

Troopers deployed a tire deflation device, causing Venable to crash, authorities said. She was arrested and taken to the hospital as a precaution. No citizens or law enforcement were injured.

New York State Police will be obtaining a fugitive warrant for Venable and arrangements for extradition will be forthcoming.

Vnable is accused of killing of her three roommates, who were found dead in their White Street Court home on Tuesday, June 4.

The sheriff's office identified the victims as Robert John McGuire 77, Gregory Scott Powell, 60, and, Carol Anne Reese, 65. They were found by deputies performing a welfare check having suffered upper-body trauma, authorities said previously.

Venable had been wanted on charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

