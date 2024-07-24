Three Arrested After Fleeing On Foot Following Police Pursuit In Stafford County (Updated)

At approximately 5:35 p.m. on July 23, deputies spotted a wanted person in a black Honda Civic heading north on Richmond Highway in the area of Centreport Parkway, which led to a high-speed pursuit through the area.

According a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, the driver, 28-year-old Woodbridge resident Nicholas Morales, sped away onto I-95, unable to keep the Honda in his lane.

He then exited onto Courthouse Road and got back onto the southbound lanes of the interstate, at which point deputies made intentional contact with him, sending the car off the road and up an embankment, ending the pursuit on Centreport Parkway.

All three then fled on foot.

Morales ran across the I-95 northbound ramp and up an embankment, where he was quickly apprehended after struggling up the slope.

"The driver had pinpoint pupils, slurred speech, and was unsteady on his feet," officials said. "During his fleeing attempt, the driver would discard a bottle containing suspected controlled substances."

Morales was subjected to field sobriety tests, and his blood was collected. Possible DUI charges are pending those results. It was also noted that he was wanted out of Prince William County.

Ajee Whitter, 30, of Arlington, the backseat passenger, ran across Centreport Parkway toward the I-95 off ramp, directly in the path of another deputy, who gave chase and was able to take him into custody without incident.

It was later determined that Whitter was wanted by the US Marshals.

The front seat passenger, Chantilly resident Raymond Whalen, 24, took off into the woods, literally running out of his shoes, which were found by a member of the sheriff's office who initially lost sight of him.

A police K9 used those shoes to track Whalen, who again attempted to flee on foot from the dog; however, he ran straight into the waiting arms of deputies who had set up a perimeter in the area.

During the incident, one deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital "out of abundance of caution."

Morales was charged with:

Felony eluding;

Driving while revoked;

Felony hit-and-run;

Eluding police on foot;

Obstruction of justice;

Littering;

Possession of controlled substances;

Reckless driving;

Failure to maintain his lane.

He was wanted in Prince William County for felony eluding, reckless driving, driving while revoked, and having an expired registration.

Whitter was charged with felony failure to report a hit and run with injury, and eluding police on foot. He was also wanted by the US Marshals for a previous escape offense.

Whalen was charged with felony failure to report a hit and run with injury, and eluding police on foot.

All three are being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.