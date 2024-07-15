Locust Grove resident Thomas Chaffin, 30, who is no stranger to police, is back behind bars after drugs were discovered following the stop late on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 7:20 p.m. on July 13, a sergeant spotted Chaffin and conducted a traffic stop at McDonald's on Ferry Road, which were the beginning of the wanted man's concerns.

During the stop, it was determined that Chaffin was found to be wanted in Fredericksburg for hit and run, reckless driving, and driving revoked and in Spotsy for a show cause.

Chaffin was taken into custody, and deputies searching his vehicle seized suspected methamphetamine that is now off the streets.

For this latest incident, Chaffin was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, driving revoked and served the outstanding warrants from the other jurisdictions.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

