Third DUI For Driver With Revoked License In Stafford, Cops Say

Arquimides Gomez Mejia, of Woodbridge, was spotted by a Stafford County sheriff's deputy heading south on Richmond Highway near Arcadia Street around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, June 9, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

His white SUV that was traveling at fluctuating speeds and drifting out of its lane. At one point, the car drifted partially into another lane making the vehicle in that lane quickly maneuver to avoid a collision. Having witnessed this, First Sergeant Flick initiated a traffic stop as Deputy R.A. Peterson responded to assist.

Mejia had signs of intoxication including glassy, bloodshot eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. Mejia advised he was on his way home, despite not knowing where that was. He also believed he was currently in Dumfries. Deputies told him he was in Stafford County and found Mejia had drank approximately six Modelo beers before driving.

While conducting field sobriety tests, it was discovered this was not Mejia’s first time. He was arrested for DUI back in 2022 in Arlington, as well as, 2023 in Fairfax. His license was also revoked due to the original DUI.

Mejia was charged with driving under the influence third offense within five years, second offense driving without a license, and the traffic lane violation. He was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

