Tesha Camelle Joyce is at large a day after setting a structure on fire on Monday night, authorities from the Eden Police Department say.

Shortly before midnight, first responders from multiple agencies were called to the 2300 block of Harrington Highway, where there was a reported fire, though all parties inside were able to escape without injury.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, though the fire caused extensive damage to the home and a vehilce.

According to investigators, detectives "learned that the fire was started with malice," and Joyce was identified as the main suspect.

The Roanoke resident was charged with arson, though her whereabouts were unknown as of Tuesday, Aug. 13.

It remains under investigation.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

