On Sunday night, deputies responded to the 5300 block of Holley Oak Lane for an emergency call regarding Terrance Lee Morris, who was reportedly at an area home and was wanted on a murder warrant following a fatal incident that left Clarke County resident Romero Cook dead.

Deputies were able to track Morris to an area home, where he was apprehended on June 30 without incident.

According to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, late in the afternoon on Tuesday, June 25, an incident took place directly off the Fairfax Pike near the Sandy's mobile home community that resulted in Cook's death during a dispute, possibly over mechanical services that had previously been rendered.

Investigators say that the argument led to a brief pursuit involving Cook and Morris, which ended in Frederick County with a face-to-face confrontation that involved shots fired.

Morris is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Cook's death remains under investigation.

