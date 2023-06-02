Teens Airlifted After Being Struck By DUI Driver In Stafford: Authorities

Deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, and officers from the Aquia Harbour Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Aquia Drive for a report of juvenile pedestrians struck around 9:10 that night, the sheriff's office said.

Both 14-year-old pedestrians were airlifted to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The 39-year-old driver had glassy, bloodshot eyes, the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath, and admitted to consuming alcohol prior to driving. She was subsequently charged by Aquia Harbour Police for driving under the influence. She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Both victims are expected to make a full recovery. The crash investigation remains active and is being investigated by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office’s Traffic Safety Unit.

