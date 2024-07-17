Tai'eric Lewis, 28, of Fredericksburg, was arrested following a joint investigation by local, state, and federal police into reported drug distribution throughout the region.

Last week, police concluded a long-term investigation that led to search and seizure warrants at three properties in the area that led to the discovery of:

Approximately half a kilo of cocaine;

$17,000 in cash;

Three pounds of marijuana;

Stolen gun out of Fredericksburg;

Distribution paraphernalia.

Lewis was arrested, and his vehicle was seized, pending possible forfeiture. He was charged with:

Distribution or selling Schedule I/II drugs;

Distribution and possession with intent to distribute marijuana;

Two counts of abuse/neglect of a child: reckless disregard for life.

Additional charges are pending, authorities said on Tuesday, July 16.

