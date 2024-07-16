A community is rallying support for the family of a hard-working 22-year-old man in Virginia who was killed in a crash last month, leaving a void in the hearts of his family and friends.

In mid-June, first responders in Caroline County were called to a stretch of the Fredericksburg Turnpike, when Duff reportedly lost control of a pick-up truck and ran off the road after overcorrecting, striking several trees.

Duff left behind a loving family, including wife Madison Duff and a child, LJ, sending "shockwaves through (his) family and community, leaving (them) grappling with a profound sense of loss."

"Logan was a man of exceptional character, integrity, and honor," his mother-in-law said. "His unwavering work ethic and dedication to his family were truly remarkable.

"As a husband and father, he embodied love and devotion, always putting the needs of his family above his own."

A welder at Vulcan Materials Company, his in-laws said that Duff "approached his work with the same dedication and passion that he showed in his role as a husband and father."

"Words seem inadequate to convey the deep impact Logan had on everyone fortunate enough to know him," Lindy Lewis wrote. "As our son-in-law, Logan graced our lives with his presence, leaving an unforgettable mark on our hearts."

According to Duff's obituary, he loved his career at the Stafford Quarry, grilling, and playing a good game of corn hole with friends, "but of all the things he enjoyed doing, playing with LJ was his favorite."

"His unwavering commitment to Madi and their son LJ was a testament to his selflessness and love," Lewis added.

"The void left by Logan's untimely departure is immense, and the road ahead for Madi and LJ will undoubtedly be filled with challenges and obstacles. "The life that Logan worked so hard to build for his family will never be the same."

There was an outpouring of support and tributes posted on social media following Duff's unexpected passing.

"While I only knew Logan Duff for a short time one thing was certain- he loved Madison Duff and LJ," one family member wrote. "It was easy to see it when you were around them. All the pictures Madi and he shared on Facebook showed that love too."

"Just to think, a few days ago we were planning time to catch up so I could see your new house and your son," Duff's cousin said. "We've lost yet another great piece of our family."

"Logan had a special gift for making people laugh and bringing joy to those around him," organizers of a GoFundMe for his family wrote. "His infectious smile lit up every room he entered, and his presence was a source of comfort and support to all who knew him.

"He was a true friend, always there to offer a listening ear or a shoulder to lean on in times of need."

