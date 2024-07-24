Stripping Suspect Threatened To 'Raise All Hell' During DUI Arrest In Stafford, Sheriff Says

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, July 21, members of the sheriff's office were called to the convenience store in the 2990 block of Richmond Highway, where (Stafford resident Malik Baker, 30) was clearly intoxicated and brandished a firearm in the business."

Investigators say that deputies were able to track down Baker, the driver, who was stopped in the area of Wells Fargo on Garrisonville Road; however, while attempting to detain he and his passenger, 30-year-old Stafford resident Avery Graham, Baker began stripping and made derogatory comments toward them.

Both had signs of intoxication, investigators said, and inside the vehicle they found two guns and a nearly empty bottle of tequila, prompting further investigation.

According to staff at the store, "you could tell," Baker was intoxicated, and he went inside with the intention of buying more booze, though due to the late hour, they were unable to provide him with alcohol, so in response he started "swinging the gun around" before leaving.

While investigating, a second witness came forward and advised that they were also threatened by the gun-toting driver.

"The suspect would continue his aggressive behavior throughout the investigation and in front of the magistrate, advising he would 'raise all Hell,"' a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

Following the investigation, Baker was charged with driving under the influence, refusal, failure to wear a seatbelt, obstruction of justice, and two counts of brandishing a firearm.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail

Graham was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and failure to wear a seatbelt and released after sobering up.

