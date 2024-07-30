Stephen Alexander is behind bars after smashing into the Stafford County Sheriff's Office vehicle and then attempting to flee the area while allegedly intoxicated, officials say.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. on July 29 near the intersection of Garrisonville Road and Salisbury Drive when a deputy stopped a separate vehicle for a reported equipment violation on the Jessica Cheney Bridge.

According to the sheriff's office, shortly after getting out of the cruiser, it was struck by a black Acura MDX that was speeding through the area before driving away.

The deputy was able to maintain a visual of Alexander's vehicle and the details were broadcast to nearby deputies.

No injuries were reported.

Alexander "would swerve between lanes and run the red light at Richmond Highway as it entered into Aquia Harbour," where he was ultimately located and taken into custody.

"With the assistance of Aquia Harbour Police, and the evidence left at the crash site including a side view mirror, deputies quickly located the suspect vehicle."

Further investigation found that Alexander had a revoked license due to a DUI last year.

He was charged with:

Second offense driving under the influence within five years;

Felony hit and run;

Failure to yield to flashing lights;

Driving while revoked;

Driving after forfeiture of his license;

Driving without an ignition interlock system.

He was also cited for using a handheld device while driving, failure to obey a traffic light, failure to be in the required position and method of turning at an intersection, tire tread depth, and inspection of a motor vehicle required

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

