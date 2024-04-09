Stafford Man Convicted Of Leading Large, Violent DMV Dog Fighting Ring

Mark Joseph Rodriguez, aka “Slow Poke,” and co-conspirators from the region used a messaging app that they called "The DMV Board" or "The Board" to discuss training fighting dogs, exchange videos about dogfighting, and arrange and coordinate dog fights, out of view of law enforcement, Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said.

Members of the DMV Board also used the app to compare methods of killing dogs that lost fights, as well as to circulate media reports about conspirators who had been caught by law enforcement and discuss methods to minimize the likelihood that they would be caught themselves.

At various times during the 2015-2020 conspiracy, Rodriguez actively participated in arranging dog fights Rodriguez officiated dog fights, with one co-conspirator characterizing him as "the most recognized ref on the east coast." Rodriguez also regularly engaged in the DMV Board private group, providing results and narratives of fights, explanations of his refereeing decisions, and articles regarding the prosecutions of other defendants, officials said.

Rodriguez’s conviction follows the recent pleas of six of his codefendants to conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture:

Eldridge Jermaine Jackson, aka “Big Head,” “4bhead,” and “4b,” 48, of Temple Hills, Maryland, pleaded guilty on March 18.

Larry Alston, aka “Big Goon,” 49, of Windsor Mill, Maryland; Bashawn Allen, aka “Bey,” “425,” and “425 Money Boy$,” 34, of Trenton, New Jersey; and Dandre Patrick Wallace, aka “Abstract,” 47, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, pleaded guilty on March 21.

Isacc Jermaine Weathersby, aka “Big Fist,” “CROUSA,” “KingCro TC,” and “Team CRO,” pleaded guilty on March 22. Charles Edward Davis Jr aka “Cat Daddy” and “Deep in the Game,” 44, of Woodbridge, Virginia, pleaded guilty on March 28.

Jackson, Alston, Allen, Weathersby, and Wallace are scheduled to be sentenced on June 18. Rodriguez and Davis are scheduled to be sentenced on July 2.

On Nov. 29, 2022, Derek Aaron Garcia, aka “Fatal Attraction,” 40, of Woodbridge, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture, and Ricardo Glen Thorne, aka “Rip,” 53, of Camp Springs, Maryland, pleaded guilty to advertising an animal for use in an animal fighting venture.

On March 7, 2023, U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema sentenced Garcia to 10 days in prison and Thorne to one year in prison.

On Nov. 9, 2022, Michael Roy Hilliard, aka “No Dayz Off,” 38, of Fort Washington, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture. On March 1, 2023, Judge Brinkema sentenced Hilliard to six months in prison.

On Nov. 4, 2022, Charles Edward Williams III, aka “Never Say Never,” 50, of Capital Heights, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture.

On Feb. 21, 2023, Judge Brinkema sentenced Williams to two years in prison.

On June 16, 2023, Tarry Jeron “TJ” Wilson, aka “Tejai” and “City Limits,” 39, of Warsaw, Virginia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture. On June 20, 2023, Judge Brinkema sentenced Wilson to two years in prison.

On Nov. 10, 2022, Laron Mecco West, aka “Frog” and “Get Sick,” 47, of Capital Heights, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to engage in an animal fighting venture. West died on Feb, 10, 2023, prior to sentencing.

Rodriguez faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison when sentenced on July 2. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and David J. Scott, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office's Criminal and Cyber Division, made the announcement after Judge Brinkema announced the verdict.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gordon Kromberg and Vanessa Strobbe prosecuted the case.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.