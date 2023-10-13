Spotsy Shooter Accused Of Murdering Man In Stafford County, Sheriff Says

James Allen Wright, Jr., 42, is facing murder and other charges following an investigation into the death of Derrick Campbell, who was shot and killed in the 200 block of Streamview Drive in the Rappahannock Landing Subdivision, officials confirmed.

The shooting was reported at around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

A spokesperson for the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said that when deputies arrived to the area of the reported shooting, they found Campbell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

Following a days-long search that included trips to both Maryland and Washington, DC, it was determined that Wright and Campbell knew each other, though it is unclear what prompted the fatal shooting.

No motive has been provided by investigators.

Wright was arrested on Friday morning by members of the sheriff's office and with first-degree murder and using a firearm while committing a felony.

Officials say that additional charges may be filed at a later date.

Wright is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

