Partly Cloudy 89°

SHARE

Spotsy Man, Teen Charged For Shooting That Led To Emergency Surgery In Fredericksburg: Police

Two young men from Spotsylvania have been arrested in connection to a shooting and robbery that was reported in Fredericksburg last month, authorities announced on Monday afternoon.

The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating the incident.

The Fredericksburg Police Department is investigating the incident.

 Photo Credit: Fredericksburg Police Department Facebook
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

A 17-year-old and Darren Wright, 20, are behind bars following an investigation into a shooting that left one person injured on Thursday, May 9.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, on the afternoon of the shooting, officers were called by a man who said he was shot by an unknown person in the 400 block of Gates Street. 

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting and were able to provide aid to the man until paramedics arrived to take him to an area hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery..

Wright was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and false identification to law enforcement.

The teen was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Both are being held without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE