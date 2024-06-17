Spotsy Man, Teen Charged For Shooting That Led To Emergency Surgery In Fredericksburg: Police

A 17-year-old and Darren Wright, 20, are behind bars following an investigation into a shooting that left one person injured on Thursday, May 9.

According to the Fredericksburg Police Department, on the afternoon of the shooting, officers were called by a man who said he was shot by an unknown person in the 400 block of Gates Street.

Officers responded to the scene of the shooting and were able to provide aid to the man until paramedics arrived to take him to an area hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery..

Wright was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and false identification to law enforcement.

The teen was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Both are being held without bond.

