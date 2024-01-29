Spider Web Neck Tattoo Helps ID Stafford Man Running From Police: Authorities

On Saturday, Jan. 27 at 5:15 p.m., deputies were tipped off that Jermaine Johnson was at the Americas Best Value on Warrenton Road, the sheriff's office said in a release.

Johnson was wanted out of Stafford County for violation of a court order with underlying possession of controlled substances charge, as well as, out of Spotsylvania County for a capias.

When deputies arrived to locate Johnson, they saw a man that matched his description running towards a wooded area. Deputies began canvassing the area, but were unable to find him.

While investigating, deputies were met with a customer who was able to identify the fleeing suspect as Johnson, due to his rather obvious spider web neck tattoo, police said.

Knowing that he was on foot in the area, and due to prior incidents with him at Warrenton Road motels, deputies remained close by in hopes he would show up once again. That was discovered to be the correct move.

At approximately 7:40 p.m. deputies located Johnson strolling down the street in the Days Inn parking lot. While Johnson would try to flee once again when noticing deputies quickly approaching, deputies were quick in ensuring that did not happen.

He was detained without further incident. During a search incident to arrest, deputies found drugs on Johnson, police said. He was served on his outstanding warrants, as well as, possession of controlled substances, and obstruction of justice, and held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

