Son Of A Ditch: Repeat DUI Driver Had Bottle Of Booze In Hands After Stafford Crash, Cops Say

Vicki Neulinger showed multiple signs of being intoxicated after sending her vehicle into the ditch on Clarion Drive, around 2:50 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur said.

The 9-1-1 caller said the driver had driven into the ditch and had a bottle of alcohol in her hands as she tried to leave the scene, the sheriff said.

Deputy Sacke made contact with Neulinger, who showed multiple signs of being intoxicated, according to Decatur.

A mini bottle of 99 was found in the car, and two empty mini bottles of vodka were in her purse, authorities said.

Neulinger was placed under arrest for driving under the influence. This would be her third charge in the last seven years.

Neulinger’s behavior would be less than polite as she cursed at deputies, resisted multiple times, removed her hand from the handcuffs, and refused commands, police said.

She was charged with driving under the influence third offense in ten years, refusal, and three counts of obstruction of justice. Neulinger was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $5,000 secured bond.-

