Skeletal Remains Found In Sposylvania ID'd As Missing NY Man Terrence Smith

Terrence Darryl Smith, 33, of New York, was reported missing on Nov. 1, while visiting a friend in the area on Oct. 28, the Spostylvania County Sheriff's Office announced.

With persistence from his family, the female acquaintance he had been visiting reported him missing.

Human remains in an advanced stage of decomposition found on Nov. 16, not far from the female friend's home at the Timber Ridge Townhouse, have been positively identified as Smith's, authorities said.

A cause of death has yet to be determined. Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.