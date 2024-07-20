Jonathan Cain, 31, who has autism and is hard of hearing, hasn't been seen since 3 p.m. Friday, July 19, Sheriff David Decatur said.

Early Saturday morning, July 20, authorities were searching along the 300 block of Richland Road in Hartwood.

Jonathan is a 6 foot tall 190 pound white man and was last seen wearing red shorts with a silver stripe, white new balance tennis shoes, and possibly a neon green backpack.

Jonathan may attempt to hide in a shed or outbuilding. If you have any information please call our office at 540-658-4400.

