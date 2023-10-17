Screaming Drunken Woman Throws Metal Bowl At Passing Vehicle: Stafford Sheriff

Multiple callers told police that a woman later identified as Tanya Pendleton, of Woodford, appeared to be intoxicated and was screaming at and hitting cars as they drove by on Ferry Road on Saturday, Oct. 14, the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies made contact with Pendleton in the roadway. She had the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath, they said. She would remain uncooperative during her interaction with deputies and refused to identify herself.

A victim said while traveling down Ferry Road the suspect threw a metal dog bowl at her vehicle causing damages to it, police said.

The suspect was identified as Tanya Pendleton. She was charged with public intoxication, throwing a missile at an occupied vehicle, destruction of property, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of justice.

Her uncooperative behavior would continue during her bond hearing. The magistrate elected to hold her at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

