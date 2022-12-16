Contact Us
Students, Driver Injured In Stafford County School Bus Crash

Zak Failla
The school bus crashed on Brooke Road in Stafford, according to the sheriff's office. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via NoName_13
First responders were at the scene of the school bus crash in Stafford County. Photo Credit: Facebook/Stafford County Sheriff

Two students and a driver were hospitalized with minor injuries when a school bus crashed in Stafford County, officials say.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1300 block of Brooke Road to investigate a reported crash involving school bus 227.

According to officials, the students were all transported to the Brooke Road Commuter Lot, and all parents have been alerted to the crash, which reportedly ended with the bus overturning.

Motorists were advised to avoid Brooke Road, as it will be shut down for "an extended period of time,” while the sheriff’s office investigates the details surrounding the crash.

Traffic was re-routed down Eskimo Hill Road from the north and turned around northbound in the area of Michael Brooke Lane.

No serious injuries were reported. It is unclear what caused the crash.

 This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as they are released by the sheriff’s office.

