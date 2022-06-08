Contact Us
Extreme Heat Causes Dozens To Burn Up During Stafford Public Schools Event

AJ Goldbloom
Read More Stories
Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg
Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Mojo Hand

The Stafford County Public School system hosted their teacher and staff convocation, but the extreme heat took quite a toll on the participants, according to WUSA9. 

On August 5, eight were hospitalized for heat-related emergencies and 100 other school staff members felt ill from the sweltering weather, the website reported. 

At around 11 a.m., the Fredericksburg Fire and EMS crews were called to the Virginia Credit Union Stadium and many staff members had to be taken into an air-conditioned building, WUSA9 said.

The event, which was supposed to run until about 12:30 p.m. but was cut short, ran out of their water supply, officials said.

Everyone is expected to survive, WSUA9 reported.

Click here for WUSA9's full story.

