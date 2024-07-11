Ryheem Perrin, 29, was "definitely on something," according to a witness, who tracked him from one business to another after he threatened a woman before being apprehended late on Wednesday afternoon following an incident at Wawa on South Gateway Drive in Fredericksburg.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, the call came in shortly before 6:30 p.m.on July 10, when the tipster advised that there was a disturbance reportedly involving Perrin, who made threats, then went across the street to the nearby Shell station on Warrenton Road, where he began striking a pole.

When deputies arrived, they recognized Perrin from previous interactions, and investigators say he showed signs of being under the influence, prompting them to take him into custody as he was "possibly a danger to himself and others" they noted, though he didn't go down quietly, assaulting a deputy while resisting his arrest.

The Stafford resident was charged with public intoxication, as well as assault and battery on law enforcement. He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

