Robert McFadden II, 46, put deputies through the paces on July 18, after he was found passed out in a black Chevy Impala that was blocking access to a woman's residence.

At around 3:15 p.m. on July 18, deputies were called to investigate a reported unknown medical emergency, and upon arrival, found a man passed out behind the wheel with suspected controlled substances next to him.

When McFadden was startled, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that he was instructed to get out of the car, which he ignored, and "remained nonplussed," and instead of getting out, he started the Impala, put it in gear and sped down the driveway to the home, though he was ultimately thwarted by trees preventing any means of escape.

According to the sheriff's office, McFadden had no known association to the woman's home.

Deputies were able to pin McFadden in, and continued to give commands to surrender; however, McFadden continued to be antagonistic until his Chevy was breached and he was extracted from the vehicle.

Once he was taken out of the car, investigators said that he became more irate and continued to resist arrest as deputies were placing him in handcuffs, which led to him being sprayed with OC spray, though it was ineffective.

"After an intense struggle, the suspect was placed in a patrol car, but returned to a lethargic state," the spokesperson said. He was taken to an area hospital by paramedics due to concerns of an overdose before being released and taken to jail.

McFadden was charged with:

DUI second offense in five to 10 years;

Possession of a controlled substance;

Two counts of assault on law enforcement;

Obstruction;

Driving revoked;

Eluding;

Fleeing from law enforcement;

Driving revoked and with an expired registration.

He's being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

