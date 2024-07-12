The Virginia State Police Department issued a "critically missing adult alert" on Friday afternoon as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down 83-year-old Rudy Cantu Rodriguez, who was reported missing on July 12.

He was last seen driving a Mercedes at around 2:15 p.m. on Friday in the 3800 block of Summit Crossing Road in Fredericksburg.

Rodriguez was described as being 6-foot, weighing approximately 170 pounds with brown eyes and white hair. He was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and brown "Hey Dude" shoes.

His car was described as being a dark blue 2011 Mercedes-Benz E200 with Nevada plates "533WMV."

According to state police, "the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by (the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.)"

Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office by calling (540) 582-7115.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.