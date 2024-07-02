Rome Washington, 40, of Columbia, is facing a host of charges that include attempted murder after striking a BMW motorcyclist from behind on Monday night in a Subaru SUV without provocation on Richmond Highway.

The motorcyclist - who suffered non-life-threatening injuries - was sent onto the hood of the SUV before being thrown to the pavement while Washington continued south down the highway.

Investigators say that Washington proceeded to make intentional contact with the side of a Ford F-150 in the Wayside, pushing it toward the guardrail for no known reasons.

The driver of the pick-up was uninjured, while Washington's reckless ride continued on down the roadway.

Deputies were able to track Washington to the area of Courthouse Road; however, when they attempted a traffic stop, he sped up to more than 100 mph, passing cars over the double yellow line, failing to stop at traffic lights and driving recklessly until they were able to pin him in, sending the Subaru spinning and flipping over a grassy embankment.

Washington was uninjured, arrested and charged with:

Attempted murder;

DUI;

Reckless driving;

Felony eluding;

Felony hit-and-run;

Attempted malicious wounding;

Vandalism;

Failure to drive to the right;

Traffic light violations;

Driving with a cell phone in his hand.

He is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

