Rifle-Wielding Man Killed By Deputies In Officer-Involved Stafford County Shooting

At around 12:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, deputies were called to the 2400 block of Richmond Highway in North Stafford to investigate a reported disturbance that took a deadly turn.

According to officials, a man inside the home made contact with the deputies while holding a rifle that he directed toward them.

Deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office repeatedly told him to drop the weapon, and when he did not comply, they fired at him and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The incident led to a temporary closure of the southbound lanes of Richmond Highway on Saturday morning while the sheriff's office investigated.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Any deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave.

More information is expected to be released.

