A small earthquake was reported near Richmond, VA around 10:45 p.m. Monday, April 8, the USGS said.

The 2.1 magnitude quake happened 5 km north of Glen Allen, and was felt by a handful of residents in Glen Allen, Midlothian, Beaverdam and Ashland.

Last week, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey was felt all over the Northeast.

