Repeat Trespasser Busted With Stolen Car Key, Hershey Kisses After Stafford Chase: Sheriff

Jacob Hudson, 31, is facing charges for unlawfully entering an area home twice and then fruitlessly attempting to flee from responding deputies on Whitetail Way.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, at around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, a deputy was called to investigate a reported breaking and entering incident, where it was advised that Hudson, who had previously been trespassed from the property, returned once more.

It is alleged that he broke into the home twice and in the process stole a car key, as well as some Hershey Kisses for the road. Hudson then broke into his victim's vehicle and rummaged through it before fleeing from the property.

A deputy canvassing the area tracked Hudson to Hartlake Road, where, after a brief conversation, he took off on foot in an effort to evade his arrest.

He failed.

Hudson was arrested following a brief foot chase, and found in possession of the car key stolen from the Whitetail Way home.

He was charged with breaking and entering with intent to steal, trespassing, unlawful entry, and fleeing from law enforcement.

Hudson is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stafford and receive free news updates.